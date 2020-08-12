Review: Carenado - Beechcraft D18S

|
Beechcraft D18S
Publisher: Carenado
|
Review Author:
|
Introduction
Due to the technical capabilities of the simulators we enjoy today, the products from Carenado are becoming more advanced with ultra-high-resolution textures, refined flight dynamics, and accurate 3D modelling. Carenado's rendition of the Beechcraft D18S is one such example, and one which provides a unique attempt at portraying a classic aircraft that entered service in 1937.
So, is this a great product that is worthy of your aspirations of experiencing a classic aircraft as pilots did two generations ago, or is it one to forget? Before we get into the review, let's have a look at some of its features:,/p>
- Full FSX, P3D v2, v3, v4, and Steam compatible
- Flight1 GTN 750* integration
- Reality XP GNS530 v2* integration
- Cold and dark start option
- Volumetric side view prop effect
- Takeoff run and landing real rolling movement effect
- Dynamic propeller shines effect
- Custom brakes sounds on taxi and landing run
- Original autopilot installed
- HD quality textures (4096 x 4096)
- Real D18S sounds
- Customizable panel for controlling windows transparency, instrument reflections and static elements such as wheel chocks and sights props
- Real behavior compared to the real aircraft; real weight and balance
- Tested by real pilots
- Realistic night lights effects on panel and cockpit
NOTE: This aircraft does not have a 2D panel.
* Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GNS530 are sold separately.
Overview of Features
Ultra High-Resolution Graphics
Careando's D18S features crisp 4K ultra high-resolution textures for both the cockpit, cabin and the external model. As you would expect, this level of detail allows you to fully immerse yourself in what could be the real deal, and it's features like this that keep me coming back to this model.