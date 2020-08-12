Review: Carenado - Beechcraft D18S

Beechcraft D18S Publisher: Carenado Review Author:

Richard Nurse Suggested Price:

$44.95

Introduction

Due to the technical capabilities of the simulators we enjoy today, the products from Carenado are becoming more advanced with ultra-high-resolution textures, refined flight dynamics, and accurate 3D modelling. Carenado's rendition of the Beechcraft D18S is one such example, and one which provides a unique attempt at portraying a classic aircraft that entered service in 1937.

So, is this a great product that is worthy of your aspirations of experiencing a classic aircraft as pilots did two generations ago, or is it one to forget? Before we get into the review, let's have a look at some of its features:,/p>

Full FSX, P3D v2, v3, v4, and Steam compatible

Flight1 GTN 750* integration

Reality XP GNS530 v2* integration

Cold and dark start option

Volumetric side view prop effect

Takeoff run and landing real rolling movement effect

Dynamic propeller shines effect

Custom brakes sounds on taxi and landing run

Original autopilot installed

HD quality textures (4096 x 4096)

Real D18S sounds

Customizable panel for controlling windows transparency, instrument reflections and static elements such as wheel chocks and sights props

Real behavior compared to the real aircraft; real weight and balance

Tested by real pilots

Realistic night lights effects on panel and cockpit

NOTE: This aircraft does not have a 2D panel.

* Flight1 GTN 750 and Reality XP GNS530 are sold separately.

Overview of Features

Ultra High-Resolution Graphics

Careando's D18S features crisp 4K ultra high-resolution textures for both the cockpit, cabin and the external model. As you would expect, this level of detail allows you to fully immerse yourself in what could be the real deal, and it's features like this that keep me coming back to this model.