Golden Age Simulations Holiday Sale

Getting an early start on the holidays, today Golden Age Simulations announces the start of their holiday sale. They offer a nice range of clasic aircraft including biplanes like the famous Stearman and other planes from Luscombe, Aeronca, Stampe, Waco and Fleet. Check out their planes for FSX/P3D today at the FlightSim.Com store, now 50% off the regular prices.

