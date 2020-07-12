VirtualUA - Home For The Holidays

Happy Holidays from VirtualUA, Inc. VirtualUA, Inc. is thrilled to announce our annual Holiday event, Home for the Holidays. The event will take place on December 12 at 2200z. Our route will take us from Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (CYWG) to our final destination of Chicago O'Hare International Airport (KORD).

We want to thank REX Simulations, Hifi Simulation Technologies, Orbx Simulations Systems, Flightbeam Studios, FS2Crew, Simmarket, Aerosoft, and Flight1 to support our community here at VirtualUA, Inc. We could not have achieved the level of success we are now without their help! We, as a community, look forward to supporting them throughout the coming years.

We also want to thank Skyblue Radio for helping us get the word out; we appreciate their continuous commitment to our community.

REX Simulations, Hifi Simulation Technologies, Orbx Simulations Systems, Flightbeam Studios, FS2CREW, Simmarket, Aerosoft, and Flight1 have graciously sponsored the event by donating some awesome prizes for pilots to win. To participate, you must be a pilot on our roster and RSVP by clicking here.

In addition to the prizes, our friends at Vatsim will be providing everyone with ATC from gate to gate. This event is shaping up to be a great one. We look forward to sharing the friendly skies with everyone this December 12! It's time to start celebrating and counting down to 2 0 2 1! On behalf of VirtualUA, Inc Board of Directors, staff, and community, we wish everyone a happy holiday.