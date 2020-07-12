  • VirtualUA - Home For The Holidays

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-07-2020 03:48 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VirtualUA - Home For The Holidays

    Happy Holidays from VirtualUA, Inc. VirtualUA, Inc. is thrilled to announce our annual Holiday event, Home for the Holidays. The event will take place on December 12 at 2200z. Our route will take us from Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (CYWG) to our final destination of Chicago O'Hare International Airport (KORD).

    We want to thank REX Simulations, Hifi Simulation Technologies, Orbx Simulations Systems, Flightbeam Studios, FS2Crew, Simmarket, Aerosoft, and Flight1 to support our community here at VirtualUA, Inc. We could not have achieved the level of success we are now without their help! We, as a community, look forward to supporting them throughout the coming years.

    We also want to thank Skyblue Radio for helping us get the word out; we appreciate their continuous commitment to our community.

    REX Simulations, Hifi Simulation Technologies, Orbx Simulations Systems, Flightbeam Studios, FS2CREW, Simmarket, Aerosoft, and Flight1 have graciously sponsored the event by donating some awesome prizes for pilots to win. To participate, you must be a pilot on our roster and RSVP by clicking here.

    In addition to the prizes, our friends at Vatsim will be providing everyone with ATC from gate to gate. This event is shaping up to be a great one. We look forward to sharing the friendly skies with everyone this December 12! It's time to start celebrating and counting down to 2 0 2 1! On behalf of VirtualUA, Inc Board of Directors, staff, and community, we wish everyone a happy holiday.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    FS9 Myth Busting - Stutters!

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I'm incredibly happy with the state of my FS9. It's running and looking great except for one thing...stutters! I've never really made a specific...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 04:25 PM Go to last post
    bobmay

    Doors opening...how?

    Thread Starter: bobmay

    Apologies if this has already been asked in this forum, if so I can't find it. Nowhere can I find if the doors open on the stock aircraft, and if so...

    Last Post By: jcwillimas Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    Default Mooney Nav Lights

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I've been flying the Mooney a lot, lately and I love it. There's just one problem: the uber bright "spot light" on the tail. I checked the lights...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 03:56 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Distant airport texturing

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, When approaching some of my airports in clear weather, a white blotch suddenly appears on the ground in the distance and which then very...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 03:46 PM Go to last post