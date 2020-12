Taburet - Atlanta for MSFS

Atlanta scenery includes a complete replacement for downtown major buildings. These include high rise and low rise buildings. It can be flown by day or night. A light and very useful scenery for those who like to fly over Atlanta in VFR mode and very light on frame rates. Bring alive Atlanta Downtown scenery with night lighting and a variety of colors.

Purchase Taburet - Atlanta for MSFS

View other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020