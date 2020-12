Jestream Design Previews Paris Orly Airport MSFS

Orly LFPO is coming very soon to MSFS!

Next one is Milano Linate which is at a quite advanced stage too, so you can expect a release soon.

Paris Orly Airport, commonly referred to as Orly, is an international airport located partially in Orly and partially in Villeneuve-le-Roi, 13 km south of Paris, France. It serves as a secondary hub for domestic and overseas territories flights of Air France and as the homebase for Transavia France.

