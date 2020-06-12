  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 5 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 5 for MSFS

    Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields, scattered across the length and breadth of the UK. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 5 for MSFS

    Included Airfields

    1. Bellingdon, Hemel Hempstead AG141
    2. Broadford, Isle of Skye XBRO
    3. Erbrington AG142
    4. Haddenham AG143
    5. Halwell AG145
    6. Hatton AG149
    7. Kingsley AG144
    8. Langdale End AG148
    9. Ledbury AG146
    10. London Colney AG147
    11. Moccas (Bycross Farm) AG150
    12. Navistock AG151
    13. Old Hay EGQA
    14. Pound Green EGJX
    15. Rhigos AG152
    16. Roche EGRO
    17. Sheepwash AG153
    18. Shennington EGIW
    19. Sittles EGAW
    20. Walton Wood EGUT

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 5 for MSFS

    Along with the scenery you also get a 55 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 5 for MSFS

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 5 for MSFS
    See the full range of Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

