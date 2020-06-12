Skysong Soundworks - Douglas Dakota Real World Audio

Interior & exterior audio samples were recorded from their respective positions. Fine tuned so each stage of the RPM power band is accurately represented. No cross channel phasing.
Audio Features Include
Powerplant: 2 × Pratt & Whitney R-1830-90C Twin Wasp 14-cylinder radial engines, 1,200 hp (895 kW) each
VERSION 3.0
- Long coughing start up
- Shut-down
- Roll
- Wind
- Prop trill
- Prop flutters
- Fuel pump
- Stall/air-frame stress
- Flaps
- Exit/open/close
- Gear/up/down
- Touch-down
- Heavy bass flyby/distance Doppler--> (drone heard miles from the airport)
The Douglas C-47 Sky-train or Dakota (RAF designation) is a military transport aircraft developed from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner. It was used extensively by the Allies during World War II and remains in front line service with various military operators.
The C-47 differed from the civilian DC-3 in numerous modifications, including being fitted with a cargo door, hoist attachment, and strengthened floor, along with a shortened tail cone for glider-towing shackles, and an astrodome in the cabin roof.
