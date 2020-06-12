  • Skysong Soundworks - Douglas Dakota Real World Audio

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-06-2020 05:36 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Skysong Soundworks - Douglas Dakota Real World Audio

    Interior & exterior audio samples were recorded from their respective positions. Fine tuned so each stage of the RPM power band is accurately represented. No cross channel phasing.

    Audio Features Include

    Powerplant: 2 × Pratt & Whitney R-1830-90C Twin Wasp 14-cylinder radial engines, 1,200 hp (895 kW) each

    VERSION 3.0

    • Long coughing start up
    • Shut-down
    • Roll
    • Wind
    • Prop trill
    • Prop flutters
    • Fuel pump
    • Stall/air-frame stress
    • Flaps
    • Exit/open/close
    • Gear/up/down
    • Touch-down
    • Heavy bass flyby/distance Doppler--> (drone heard miles from the airport)

    The Douglas C-47 Sky-train or Dakota (RAF designation) is a military transport aircraft developed from the civilian Douglas DC-3 airliner. It was used extensively by the Allies during World War II and remains in front line service with various military operators.

    The C-47 differed from the civilian DC-3 in numerous modifications, including being fitted with a cargo door, hoist attachment, and strengthened floor, along with a shortened tail cone for glider-towing shackles, and an astrodome in the cabin roof.

    Purchase Skysong Soundworks - Douglas Dakota Real World Audio
    Browse other Skysong Soundworks packages

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jlbelard

    Onboard video not working could explain CTD?

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    Still trying to understand why I get CTDs ... When playing FS2020, I go to Task Manager and I see in Performance that my NVidia GEForce is working...

    Last Post By: jlbelard Today, 07:14 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Lockheed L188 Electra

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of the Lockheed L188 Electra. This is the Team FS KBT model converted over to FS2020 from FSX. An Eastern Airlines Electra on...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 06:48 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    (KORD) Chicago O'Hare Intl. to (HECA) Cairo, Intl.

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Another of those start a flights and go to bed. However I slept a bit long last weekend, woke up that the flight was circling the airport for quite...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:43 PM Go to last post
    fly235

    Issue with flying straight (AP, A320)

    Thread Starter: fly235

    Dear Simmers, I've reinstalled the whole game today since this problem makes MF2020 really unplayable for me. Flying with Thrustmaster Hotas X,...

    Last Post By: jfitler Today, 06:41 PM Go to last post