FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

FS Academy - Voyager is now fully updated and expanded as complete bush trips with Jeppesen Charts.

Take in our breath-taking world by embarking on a series of 7 Bush Trips across some of the most iconic locations. Cruise past the skyscrapers of NYC, gaze deep into the Grand Canyon and try not to get wet as you circle Niagara Falls, taking full advantage of the fantastic USA World scenery in MSFS.

Commence your bush trip and choose your own weather, season and time of day.

Or load one of the included Voyager flight plans to choose another aircraft. Fully flexible!

Built by a real airline captain, these authentically constructed routes take you around the globe to discover the wonders that await you, complete with authentic Jeppesen Charts to show you the way.

Get up close and personal at low level and see the glorious Earth never before presented with such incredible detail in a Flight Simulator. Find your way by looking out the window, steering headings, stopwatch in hand.

Turn the pages of the expansive manual to learn more about altimetry, cruising levels, weather reports and much more!

The Alps

Embark upon a journey through the Austrian, Swiss and French Alps. Starting at scenic Innsbruck, keep an eye out for glaciers as you cruise through deep valleys between the magnificent mountain peaks. Tour Zurich and Geneva before heading into France towards Paul Richard race circuit.

560 nm

Canary Islands

The volcanic Canary Islands are a hugely popular winter sun destination. Take a tour around Lanzarote with its Martian landscape before making several crossings between these stunning islands. Circle the impressive Mt Teide of Tenerife and discover these islands like never before.

500 nm

Florida Keys

Pass alongside the impressive Cape Canaveral and track the Florida coast over Fort Lauderdale, downtown Miami, the Ocean Reef Club and then follow the Florida Keys to Key West.

335 nm

The Gold Coast

The Australian Gold Coast is a major destination for people the world over. Famed for its expansive beaches. Circle around Sydney and take in the iconic skyline.

450 nm

NYC to Toronto

Leave the bustling New York City up the Hudson to embark on a cross country adventure taking you through glorious green countryside dotted with towns and cities. View the spectacular Niagara Falls from a new vantage point before making the border crossing to Canada.

510 nm

New Zealand

Tour the beautiful North Island of New Zealand. With relatively quiet skies and plenty of open space, head North to South over this marvellously varied countryside. Complete with coastline, mountain ranges and major cities. Kia Ora!

490 nm

LA to Bryce Canyon

Cross the stunning landscapes spanning Nevada, Arizona and Utah on this memorable journey out of LA. Pass the scorching heat of Death Valley, the vibrant sprawl of Las Vegas, look deep into the iconic Grand Canyon and complete your journey at Bryce Canyon.

690 nm

You won't get this experience cruising at FL380!

It's a wonderful world, and it's waiting for you...

