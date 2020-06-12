  • FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-06-2020 11:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    FS Academy - Voyager is now fully updated and expanded as complete bush trips with Jeppesen Charts.

    Take in our breath-taking world by embarking on a series of 7 Bush Trips across some of the most iconic locations. Cruise past the skyscrapers of NYC, gaze deep into the Grand Canyon and try not to get wet as you circle Niagara Falls, taking full advantage of the fantastic USA World scenery in MSFS.

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    Commence your bush trip and choose your own weather, season and time of day.

    Or load one of the included Voyager flight plans to choose another aircraft. Fully flexible!

    Built by a real airline captain, these authentically constructed routes take you around the globe to discover the wonders that await you, complete with authentic Jeppesen Charts to show you the way.

    Get up close and personal at low level and see the glorious Earth never before presented with such incredible detail in a Flight Simulator. Find your way by looking out the window, steering headings, stopwatch in hand.

    Turn the pages of the expansive manual to learn more about altimetry, cruising levels, weather reports and much more!

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    The Alps

    Embark upon a journey through the Austrian, Swiss and French Alps. Starting at scenic Innsbruck, keep an eye out for glaciers as you cruise through deep valleys between the magnificent mountain peaks. Tour Zurich and Geneva before heading into France towards Paul Richard race circuit.

    560 nm

    Canary Islands

    The volcanic Canary Islands are a hugely popular winter sun destination. Take a tour around Lanzarote with its Martian landscape before making several crossings between these stunning islands. Circle the impressive Mt Teide of Tenerife and discover these islands like never before.

    500 nm

    Florida Keys

    Pass alongside the impressive Cape Canaveral and track the Florida coast over Fort Lauderdale, downtown Miami, the Ocean Reef Club and then follow the Florida Keys to Key West.

    335 nm

    The Gold Coast

    The Australian Gold Coast is a major destination for people the world over. Famed for its expansive beaches. Circle around Sydney and take in the iconic skyline.

    450 nm

    NYC to Toronto

    Leave the bustling New York City up the Hudson to embark on a cross country adventure taking you through glorious green countryside dotted with towns and cities. View the spectacular Niagara Falls from a new vantage point before making the border crossing to Canada.

    510 nm

    New Zealand

    Tour the beautiful North Island of New Zealand. With relatively quiet skies and plenty of open space, head North to South over this marvellously varied countryside. Complete with coastline, mountain ranges and major cities. Kia Ora!

    490 nm

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    LA to Bryce Canyon

    Cross the stunning landscapes spanning Nevada, Arizona and Utah on this memorable journey out of LA. Pass the scorching heat of Death Valley, the vibrant sprawl of Las Vegas, look deep into the iconic Grand Canyon and complete your journey at Bryce Canyon.

    690 nm

    You won't get this experience cruising at FL380!

    It's a wonderful world, and it's waiting for you...

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    FlightSim.Com Store Customer Updates

    If you already bought this product from the FlightSim.Com Store getting the update is easy. Just login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find download links for all your purchases which you can use at any time. Just download this product again to get the latest version.

    Purchase FS Academy - Voyager

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: TextRich Today, 01:09 PM Go to last post
    zswobbie1

    Blackburn Beverley

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    I'm looking for a Blackburn Beverley for FS2004. I can find it for FS2002. Any ideas please?

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 01:01 PM Go to last post
    doering1

    VFR Toronto - Real and Simulated Flight Comparison - 4K

    Thread Starter: doering1

    A visual comparison of Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) with a real world flight over downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Video recorded with the...

    Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 12:43 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Wing views question

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Got most of my flyable aircraft set to see the wing views using the Shift/numerical pad (example left wing Shift/4, right Shift/6) and so on. I...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:29 PM Go to last post