iniBuilds Announces A300-600 v1.10

    iniBuilds Announces v1.10 Of A300-600R(F)

    iniBuilds will shortly be releasing the v1.10 update of their iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line aircraft for X-Plane, which we recently reviewed. A new 30 minute video shows what's in store.

    Changelog v1.10

    • NEW: Passenger variant
    • NEW: macOS compatibility
    • NEW: Active Sky for XP compatibility
    • NEW: Custom weather radar
    • Major potential performance improvements
    • Major re-works and enhancements to EFOB, ND Drawing for FPS, A/THR, Autoland and completely new thrust control logic and spool times
    • Fixed SASL Crash after selecting A/C STATUS in FMS
    • Fixed go around phase spool time/rate issue
    • Fixed THR L spool time/rate issue
    • Fixed Mach number in FMS not matching commanded number
    • Fixed v1 speed bug
    • Fixed ANN LT dim not affecting all lights
    • Fixed dome light illuminating without power
    • Fixed issue with thrust dipping after engaging LVLCH
    • Fixed issue where needle was clipping HYD pressure
    • Fixed DME-only not functioning correctly
    • Fixed thrust reverse N1 not being limited
    • Fixed typos in EFB
    • Fixed issue with airspeed target animation
    • Fixed issue with ILS not displaying correctly
    • Fixed issue with HDG not working correct is ROSE-mode
    • Fixed issue with SID transition not being selectable
    • Fixed issue with THR L coming on when pulling SPD knob
    • Fixed issue with times being displayed in 24xx rather than 00xx in FMS
    • Fixed issue where wind correction showing as 5 instead of 0
    • Fixed issue with TRP when selecting flex
    • Fixed runway overlap issue in FMS
    • Fixed hidden holding button
    • Fixed colour of localizer indicator at night
    • Fixed random runways point added in flight plan
    • Fixed issue with magnetic variation
    • Fixed pointer showing in opposite direction in ARC mode
    • Fixed issue with clock when crossing time zones
    • Fixed issue with fire test with HP fuel open
    • Fixed issue where runways would not show up on STAR page
    • Fixed issue where the EFIS control panel was always powered
    • Fixed issue where aircraft would not reach N1 for flex
    • Fixed issue where shutdown and reset of aircraft would not clear the FMS
    • Fixed issue where approach and destination airport would disappear
    • Fixed errors showing up on climb and cruise
    • Fixed issue where aircraft was extremely slow to accelerate to commanded LVL CH Mach speed
    • Fixed issue where T/D disappeared after direct to
    • Fixed issue where CMD 1 fails to engage in SPD ALT* in LVL CH descent level off at a low altitude
    • Updated yellow altitude intercept arc appearance
    • Fixed issue when profile would go into Mach passing 10000ft
    • Fixed issue where CRS that you set on the ILS was not reflected on the CRS page shown on ND
    • Fixed issue where aircraft would descend without pulling the altitude knob
    • Fixed issue where holding speed constraint is not respected in PROFILE mode
    • Fixed nav issues with direct to and not following NAV
    • Fixed EFB and FMS weight/load differences
    • Fixed issue where MCT N1 is higher than TO N1
    • Fixed issue with APU bleed starting too quickly
    • Fixed issue where turning off bleed after APU shutdown causes APU to turn on again
    • Fixed terrain radar performance issues
    • Fixed issue with THR RED and THR ACC settings from EFB not working correctly
    • Fixed loss of altitude when in tight turns
    • Fixed issue when using autobrakes MAX aircraft seems to apply MAX brakes without input
    • Fixed issue with runways not loading with SID at LEBL
    • Fixed issue with aircraft no descending on arrival at LMML
    • Fixed issue where negative OAT value could not be entered into TO PERF in EFB
    • Updated EFB items if ground vehicles connected
    • Fixed issue where random white line would occur on ND
    • Fixed issue with LAT/LONG on INS control panel not updating
    • Fixed issue wither CI of 0 could not be entered into INIT A
    • Fixed issue where FMS would show negative EFOB values
    • Fixed issue where EFB would freeze plane when requesting ATIS
    • Fixed issue where western longitude was denoted with a negative sign in FMS
    • Fixed issue where parking brake would get stuck on
    • Fixed issue when pressing the toe brakes, would play parking brake release noise.
    • Fixed issue where all waypoints after T/D showed Mach .79

