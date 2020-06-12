iniBuilds Announces A300-600 v1.10

iniBuilds will shortly be releasing the v1.10 update of their iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line aircraft for X-Plane, which we recently reviewed. A new 30 minute video shows what's in store.

Changelog v1.10

NEW: Passenger variant

NEW: macOS compatibility

NEW: Active Sky for XP compatibility

NEW: Custom weather radar

Major potential performance improvements

Major re-works and enhancements to EFOB, ND Drawing for FPS, A/THR, Autoland and completely new thrust control logic and spool times

Fixed SASL Crash after selecting A/C STATUS in FMS

Fixed go around phase spool time/rate issue

Fixed THR L spool time/rate issue

Fixed Mach number in FMS not matching commanded number

Fixed v1 speed bug

Fixed ANN LT dim not affecting all lights

Fixed dome light illuminating without power

Fixed issue with thrust dipping after engaging LVLCH

Fixed issue where needle was clipping HYD pressure

Fixed DME-only not functioning correctly

Fixed thrust reverse N1 not being limited

Fixed typos in EFB

Fixed issue with airspeed target animation

Fixed issue with ILS not displaying correctly

Fixed issue with HDG not working correct is ROSE-mode

Fixed issue with SID transition not being selectable

Fixed issue with THR L coming on when pulling SPD knob

Fixed issue with times being displayed in 24xx rather than 00xx in FMS

Fixed issue where wind correction showing as 5 instead of 0

Fixed issue with TRP when selecting flex

Fixed runway overlap issue in FMS

Fixed hidden holding button

Fixed colour of localizer indicator at night

Fixed random runways point added in flight plan

Fixed issue with magnetic variation

Fixed pointer showing in opposite direction in ARC mode

Fixed issue with clock when crossing time zones

Fixed issue with fire test with HP fuel open

Fixed issue where runways would not show up on STAR page

Fixed issue where the EFIS control panel was always powered

Fixed issue where aircraft would not reach N1 for flex

Fixed issue where shutdown and reset of aircraft would not clear the FMS

Fixed issue where approach and destination airport would disappear

Fixed errors showing up on climb and cruise

Fixed issue where aircraft was extremely slow to accelerate to commanded LVL CH Mach speed

Fixed issue where T/D disappeared after direct to

Fixed issue where CMD 1 fails to engage in SPD ALT* in LVL CH descent level off at a low altitude

Updated yellow altitude intercept arc appearance

Fixed issue when profile would go into Mach passing 10000ft

Fixed issue where CRS that you set on the ILS was not reflected on the CRS page shown on ND

Fixed issue where aircraft would descend without pulling the altitude knob

Fixed issue where holding speed constraint is not respected in PROFILE mode

Fixed nav issues with direct to and not following NAV

Fixed EFB and FMS weight/load differences

Fixed issue where MCT N1 is higher than TO N1

Fixed issue with APU bleed starting too quickly

Fixed issue where turning off bleed after APU shutdown causes APU to turn on again

Fixed terrain radar performance issues

Fixed issue with THR RED and THR ACC settings from EFB not working correctly

Fixed loss of altitude when in tight turns

Fixed issue when using autobrakes MAX aircraft seems to apply MAX brakes without input

Fixed issue with runways not loading with SID at LEBL

Fixed issue with aircraft no descending on arrival at LMML

Fixed issue where negative OAT value could not be entered into TO PERF in EFB

Updated EFB items if ground vehicles connected

Fixed issue where random white line would occur on ND

Fixed issue with LAT/LONG on INS control panel not updating

Fixed issue wither CI of 0 could not be entered into INIT A

Fixed issue where FMS would show negative EFOB values

Fixed issue where EFB would freeze plane when requesting ATIS

Fixed issue where western longitude was denoted with a negative sign in FMS

Fixed issue where parking brake would get stuck on

Fixed issue when pressing the toe brakes, would play parking brake release noise.

Fixed issue where all waypoints after T/D showed Mach .79

