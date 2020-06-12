iniBuilds Announces A300-600 v1.10

iniBuilds will shortly be releasing the v1.10 update of their iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line aircraft for X-Plane, which we recently reviewed. A new 30 minute video shows what's in store.
Changelog v1.10
- NEW: Passenger variant
- NEW: macOS compatibility
- NEW: Active Sky for XP compatibility
- NEW: Custom weather radar
- Major potential performance improvements
- Major re-works and enhancements to EFOB, ND Drawing for FPS, A/THR, Autoland and completely new thrust control logic and spool times
- Fixed SASL Crash after selecting A/C STATUS in FMS
- Fixed go around phase spool time/rate issue
- Fixed THR L spool time/rate issue
- Fixed Mach number in FMS not matching commanded number
- Fixed v1 speed bug
- Fixed ANN LT dim not affecting all lights
- Fixed dome light illuminating without power
- Fixed issue with thrust dipping after engaging LVLCH
- Fixed issue where needle was clipping HYD pressure
- Fixed DME-only not functioning correctly
- Fixed thrust reverse N1 not being limited
- Fixed typos in EFB
- Fixed issue with airspeed target animation
- Fixed issue with ILS not displaying correctly
- Fixed issue with HDG not working correct is ROSE-mode
- Fixed issue with SID transition not being selectable
- Fixed issue with THR L coming on when pulling SPD knob
- Fixed issue with times being displayed in 24xx rather than 00xx in FMS
- Fixed issue where wind correction showing as 5 instead of 0
- Fixed issue with TRP when selecting flex
- Fixed runway overlap issue in FMS
- Fixed hidden holding button
- Fixed colour of localizer indicator at night
- Fixed random runways point added in flight plan
- Fixed issue with magnetic variation
- Fixed pointer showing in opposite direction in ARC mode
- Fixed issue with clock when crossing time zones
- Fixed issue with fire test with HP fuel open
- Fixed issue where runways would not show up on STAR page
- Fixed issue where the EFIS control panel was always powered
- Fixed issue where aircraft would not reach N1 for flex
- Fixed issue where shutdown and reset of aircraft would not clear the FMS
- Fixed issue where approach and destination airport would disappear
- Fixed errors showing up on climb and cruise
- Fixed issue where aircraft was extremely slow to accelerate to commanded LVL CH Mach speed
- Fixed issue where T/D disappeared after direct to
- Fixed issue where CMD 1 fails to engage in SPD ALT* in LVL CH descent level off at a low altitude
- Updated yellow altitude intercept arc appearance
- Fixed issue when profile would go into Mach passing 10000ft
- Fixed issue where CRS that you set on the ILS was not reflected on the CRS page shown on ND
- Fixed issue where aircraft would descend without pulling the altitude knob
- Fixed issue where holding speed constraint is not respected in PROFILE mode
- Fixed nav issues with direct to and not following NAV
- Fixed EFB and FMS weight/load differences
- Fixed issue where MCT N1 is higher than TO N1
- Fixed issue with APU bleed starting too quickly
- Fixed issue where turning off bleed after APU shutdown causes APU to turn on again
- Fixed terrain radar performance issues
- Fixed issue with THR RED and THR ACC settings from EFB not working correctly
- Fixed loss of altitude when in tight turns
- Fixed issue when using autobrakes MAX aircraft seems to apply MAX brakes without input
- Fixed issue with runways not loading with SID at LEBL
- Fixed issue with aircraft no descending on arrival at LMML
- Fixed issue where negative OAT value could not be entered into TO PERF in EFB
- Updated EFB items if ground vehicles connected
- Fixed issue where random white line would occur on ND
- Fixed issue with LAT/LONG on INS control panel not updating
- Fixed issue wither CI of 0 could not be entered into INIT A
- Fixed issue where FMS would show negative EFOB values
- Fixed issue where EFB would freeze plane when requesting ATIS
- Fixed issue where western longitude was denoted with a negative sign in FMS
- Fixed issue where parking brake would get stuck on
- Fixed issue when pressing the toe brakes, would play parking brake release noise.
- Fixed issue where all waypoints after T/D showed Mach .79