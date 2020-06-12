  • Tailstrike Designs Previews LKPR For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-06-2020 10:41 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Tailstrike Designs Previews LKPR For MSFS

    In a brief Facebook post, scenery designer Tailstrike Designs has announced that they are working on Václav Havel Airport (LKPR), in Prague, Czech Republic. This is the main international airport for the capital of the Czech Republic.

    Source

