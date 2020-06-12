Tailstrike Designs Previews LKPR For MSFS

In a brief Facebook post, scenery designer Tailstrike Designs has announced that they are working on Václav Havel Airport (LKPR), in Prague, Czech Republic. This is the main international airport for the capital of the Czech Republic.
In a brief Facebook post, scenery designer Tailstrike Designs has announced that they are working on Václav Havel Airport (LKPR), in Prague, Czech Republic. This is the main international airport for the capital of the Czech Republic.
Here are some shots of the Lockheed L188 Electra. This is the Team FS KBT model converted over to FS2020 from FSX. An Eastern Airlines Electra on...Last Post By: aharon Today, 11:36 AM
I'm incredibly happy with the state of my FS9. It's running and looking great except for one thing...stutters! I've never really made a specific...Last Post By: Luke Today, 11:34 AM
Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....Last Post By: pcohen Today, 11:31 AM
Hi, I think you appreciate the TV show. Here's the kingdom of the "Tweto" family :Last Post By: mllgrennman Today, 10:44 AM