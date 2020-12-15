ToLiss Provides Details on A321 v1.2 Update

Here are some more details on the A321 update and the A321 NEO add-on, coming on the 13th of December 2020.
ToLiss A321 V1.2 update (free for all existing users) - key new features:
- Imperial units can now be selected via ISCS AC config tab
- Add-on liveries can now use a livery config file which allow to configure additional items such as number of ACTs, use of imperial units, etc.
- Complete rework of engine failure handling, making OEI operations much closer to reality
- Vertical FMGS rework to enable LOWI RNAV RWY 08 approaches
- Door pairs 2 + 3 can now open
- Bug fixes and 3d model improvements based on user feedback
- ming on the 15th of December 2020 :
- Liss A321NEO add-on package at the cost of 29.95 USD - key features:
- Choice of PW1130G and LEAP1A33 engines, including engine specific TSS sounds, accurate thrust values and realistic fuel burn
- Choice of A321 NEO, A321 LR, and A321 XLR, each with the specific fuel system configuration and weight envelopes
- 4 different exit configurations for the fuselage to reflect Airbus' cabin flex concept
- System adaptations such as dual cooling for the PW engine, different flaps for the XLR version, bleed configuration on the EWD, etc...