ToLiss Provides Details on A321 v1.2 Update

Here are some more details on the A321 update and the A321 NEO add-on, coming on the 13th of December 2020.

ToLiss A321 V1.2 update (free for all existing users) - key new features:

Imperial units can now be selected via ISCS AC config tab

Add-on liveries can now use a livery config file which allow to configure additional items such as number of ACTs, use of imperial units, etc.

Complete rework of engine failure handling, making OEI operations much closer to reality

Vertical FMGS rework to enable LOWI RNAV RWY 08 approaches

Door pairs 2 + 3 can now open

Bug fixes and 3d model improvements based on user feedback

Coming on the 15th of December 2020:

ToLiss A321NEO add-on package at the cost of 29.95 USD - key features:

Choice of PW1130G and LEAP1A33 engines, including engine specific TSS sounds, accurate thrust values and realistic fuel burn

Choice of A321 NEO, A321 LR, and A321 XLR, each with the specific fuel system configuration and weight envelopes

4 different exit configurations for the fuselage to reflect Airbus' cabin flex concept

System adaptations such as dual cooling for the PW engine, different flaps for the XLR version, bleed configuration on the EWD, etc...

