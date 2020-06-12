IVAO/Zibomod Adds SELCAL Integration

IVAO is very proud to announce that, in collaboration with Zibomod, we have a great update in our software in which we have created a SELCAL integration! We also have made a special video for this update.

About SELCAL

In international aviation, SELCAL or SelCal is a selective-calling radio system that can alert an aircraft's crew that a ground radio station wishes to communicate with the aircraft. SELCAL uses a ground-based encoder and radio transmitter to broadcast an audio signal that is picked up by a decoder and radio receiver on an aircraft. The use of SELCAL allows an aircraft crew to be notified of incoming communications even when the aircraft's radio has been muted. Thus, crewmembers need not devote their attention to continuous radio listening.