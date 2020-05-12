  • Gaya Simulations Releases LOIJ Sank Johann For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Gaya Simulations Releases LOIJ Sank Johann For MSFS

    It's an all Austrian-affair with Gaya Simulations' next scenery, with Sankt Johann Airport in Tirol next up from the international developer. Located just a stone's throw away from the German border and a similarly short distance from another of Gaya's products, Zell am See, which is just a 35 km jaunt as the crow [simmer] flies.

    Featuring just a single asphalt strip along with two grass ones, Sankt Johann's airport is the epitome of a general aviation field and perfect for gaining experience in the mountains. The 744 metre runway would be comfortable elsewhere, but with the encrouching ridges on either side of the approach into RWY31, there's also an element of difficulty found only in the mountains at LOIJ.

