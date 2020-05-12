VATeir Charity Flying Event

This Christmas, VATeir is excited to be hosting our first ever 24 hour event! On Saturday 19th December, we will be lighting up Dublin with full ATC for 24 hours from 21z on Saturday until 21z on Sunday the 20th, with the aim of raising money for a very special cause.
We will be fundraising for the Irish Community Rapid Response (https://www.icrr.ie/), who operate Ireland's sole community Air Ambulance, connecting rural areas of Ireland to definitive medical care and saving many lives each year. This is completely funded by the public however, recently the team have been finding it difficult to make ends meet with the huge cost that comes with operating aeromedical services. The service they provide is vital to Ireland and we want to support them.
We have been hard at work for the past few months and are delighted to announce we have teamed up with over 20 developers for one of the biggest VATSIM giveaways ever, worth thousands of euro including everything from scenery to aircraft, lifetime subscriptions to full motion simulator experiences! We have seen incredible generosity from the developers, but we really want to see the same from the VATSIM Community!
For a complete list of prizes click here. To be in with a chance of winning some of the fantastic prizes available, we are asking people to make a donation of any amount to the ICRR and you will be entered into the draw which will take place at the end of the event.
Make Dublin your base for the weekend of Saturday the 19th from 2100z and support the ICRR by donating whatever you can! We would really appreciate your support, and we know they would too.
VATeir Charity Giveaway Prizelist
- Orbx: 25x Products
- Skalarki [A320 Sim Parts]: 3x Radio Panels, 1x Transponder Panel, 1x ECAM Selection Panel
- A2A: 12x Products
- Fly The Maddog X: 2x MD-80 Complete Edition
- AlphaTech: 2x 60min Simulator Voucher (A320)
- JustFlight: 2x Products
- Drzewiecki Design: 3x Products
- Feelthere: 3x Tower!3D Pro, 1x Embraer ERJ135/145XRJ
- Flight Sim Midlands: 1x 60min Simulator Voucher for any aircraft
- Qualitywings: 2x Boeing 787 Professional
- Milviz: 2x King Air KA350i
- Aerosoft: 1x Airbus A330 Professional, 1x Dublin (XP11), 1x Cologne (MSFS)
- HiFi - 2x Products
- Majestic: 1x Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 Pro
- Simmarket: 2x €25 Vouchers
- Carenado: 1x Products
- FS2Crew: 1x Pushback Express, 1x Flight Crew A320
- Pooleys: 2x €20 Vouchers
- RD Presets: 1x Lifetime of Free Products
- FSim Studios: 1x Vancouver (P3Dv4/5)
- Verticalsim: 1x Sarasota, 1x Baltimore (XP11)
- ITVV: 1x Civil Aviation DVD