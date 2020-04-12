  • IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339 CTD Quick Fix

    IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339

    NOTAM - MB-339 CRASH TO DESKTOP (CTD) WHEN ACTIVATING MASTER ARM BUTTON.

    We have received a number of emails and messages about a Crash To Desktop problem in the MB.339 when operating the Master ArmA switch.

    We apologize for the inconvenience, but the bug is caused by changes in the simulator. We have been told by Microsoft that this will be fixed in the next update.

    Given that the switch has no function whatsoever in the sim, we hope that this is a minor incovenience and will not detract too much from the experience.

    For users that really cannot stand this, please find a quick fix in the zip below. To install the fix copy-paste the files in the PAN model folder only, that is, within the package, the IndiaFoxtEchoMB339\SimObjects\Airplanes\IndiaFoxtEcho_MB339PAN\model folder.

    The fix removes the lines that caused the issue ("TooltipText" command in the PartInfo).

    Download Fix

    Source

