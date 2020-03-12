  • Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-03-2020 12:44 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    With their latest expansion Stairport Sceneries have created another beautiful airport scenery for X-Plane 11. This scenery depicts an extremely detailed recreation of Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport located 4 miles east-northeast of downtown Moncton. Moncton is one of the three major urban centers in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    The scenery features a highly detailed recreation of the airport with a custom colored orthophoto and seasonal textures. Custom taxiway signage as well as custom approach and taxiway lights provides the final touch.

    Thanks to additional PBR textures for the ground and objects plus custom animations for the jetways and service vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required), there is nothing left to interface with the realistic simulation flight experience. Additionally, there are also special winter animations like engine covers on the static aircraft and taxi light flag markers.

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Detailed recreation of the real Greater Moncton Airport
    • 4K PBR textures for objects and ground
    • Custom approach and taxi lights and signs
    • Custom static aircraft reflecting common real-world traffic
    • Custom colored orthophoto including height effect
    • Animated jetways (SAM plugin required)
    • Animated service vehicles (SAM AirportVehicles required)
    • Custom Follow Me vehicle (SAM FollowMe required)
    • Seasonal textures (SAM plugin required)
    • Special winter animations like engine covers on static aircraft and taxi light flag markers

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton International for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Raven Flight

    Is the Premium version worth buying?

    Thread Starter: Raven Flight

    I'm facing the buy decision next month. With all the 3rd party stuff that's available is it worth buying the Premium version from MS or better to do...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:24 PM Go to last post
    Apollo212

    Question is the Airbus A320 Broken or not

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi Can anyone please confirm that the Airbus A320 it working as it should with no problems ,I personally am having big problems AP not working AI co...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:21 PM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    Cd1 in the drive

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi, I went for the boxed (CD) version of msfs 2020 and the CD1 has to be in the drive whenever I want to play. I a lot of you folks can remember...

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    Bo182

    MSFS 2020 Computer Change

    Thread Starter: Bo182

    Hey Guys, I'm new to the forum and looks like a bunch of good info here. I'm in the process of getting set up and have a question. If I...

    Last Post By: Bo182 Today, 12:51 PM Go to last post