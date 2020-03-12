  • Nimbus Simulation Studios Is Updating UH-1 For X-Plane 11

    by Nels_Anderson
    We continue to work hard on the Nimbus UH-1 update, besides bugs fixes it will bring new cockpit textures....what do you think?

    The Bell UH-1 Iroquois (nicknamed "Huey") is a utility military helicopter powered by a single turboshaft engine, with two-bladed main and tail rotors. The first member of the prolific Huey family, it was developed by Bell Helicopter to meet a 1952 US Army requirement for a medical evacuation and utility helicopter, and first flew in 1956. The UH-1 was the first turbine-powered helicopter produced for the United States military, and more than 16,000 have been built since 1960.

