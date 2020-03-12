Flightbeam Studios Dulles Ready For Release

Welcome to Washington Dulles International Airport, the gateway from the Nation's Capitol to over 125 worldwide destinations! KIAD is one of North America's busiest airports with more than 60,000 passengers on a typical day.

This all-new version for Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) is packed with upgrades and massive visual enhancements, making KIAD blend right into the next-gen environment. Months of production time were spent on creating hand-crafted PBR textures, model/texture improvements, a massive heap of clutter + vehicles and many other upgrades which makes this product a huge leap from the previous, highly-rated P3D version. Spend time with airliners at this massive 4-runway airport, or visit the friendly, highly detailed FBO area for your smaller, general aviation adventures.

This version of KIAD is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator only.

Source