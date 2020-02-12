  • SimCoders Announces SF-260 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-02-2020 01:15 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    SimCoders Announces SF-260 For MSFS 2020

    In a rather cryptic Facebook post, developer SimCoders.com (in conjunction with JRollon) have shared a single image of their next project, the SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Both developers are known for their X-Plane 11 add-ons, so this is quite a departure for them.

    They have previously created this same plane for X-Plane 11. They state it's too soon to say if a discount will be offered for X-Plane customers or whether the flight model with be customized or based on the MSFS model. No release date is yet available.

    The SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 is an Italian light aircraft which has been commonly marketed as a military trainer and aerobatics aircraft. The SF.260 was designed by Italian aircraft designer Stelio Frati, while production work originally performed by Milan-based aviation manufacturer Aviamilano.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rescue 936

    Does anyone know of aWideFS ATC RADAR showing AI Traffic

    Thread Starter: Rescue 936

    Looking for an ATC radar with a map that shows the positions of AI Traffic (and your own aircraft) preferably having a map displaying them as opposed...

    Last Post By: Rescue 936 Today, 02:08 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    FS9 Myth Busting - Envtex!

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    First, this is a great add-on for your environment textures in FS9. https://www.togaprojects.com/freewares If you have used this before and...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 02:01 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Uncommanded Dive

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    OK, so doesn't matter what aircraft or what airport, I get the same problem. I take off normally, rotate at a high enough speed select gear up,...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:42 PM Go to last post
    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: TextRich Today, 01:40 PM Go to last post