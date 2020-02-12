SimCoders Announces SF-260 For MSFS 2020

In a rather cryptic Facebook post, developer SimCoders.com (in conjunction with JRollon) have shared a single image of their next project, the SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Both developers are known for their X-Plane 11 add-ons, so this is quite a departure for them.

They have previously created this same plane for X-Plane 11. They state it's too soon to say if a discount will be offered for X-Plane customers or whether the flight model with be customized or based on the MSFS model. No release date is yet available.

The SIAI-Marchetti SF.260 is an Italian light aircraft which has been commonly marketed as a military trainer and aerobatics aircraft. The SF.260 was designed by Italian aircraft designer Stelio Frati, while production work originally performed by Milan-based aviation manufacturer Aviamilano.

