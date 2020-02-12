  • Canadian Xpress December 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Nels_Anderson
    Canadian Xpress December 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Vancouver is a major city in western Canada located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. As the most populous city in the province, the Greater Vancouver area had a population of 2,463,431 in 2016 making it the third-largest metropolitan area in Canada. Vancouver has the highest population density in Canada with over 5,400 people per square kilometer which makes it the fifth most densely populated city in North America.

    The approach into Vancouver is like few others in the world. Coming in from the east you will cross over peaks reaching nearly 10,000 feet into the sky. From the North, South and West, you will be treated to spectacular views of the BC coastline.

    Nothing says however you must cross over the mountains, there are lots of great valleys that cut their way across the BC interior.

    Your mission is to fly from Kelowna (CYLW) to Vancouver (CYVR) with any Canadian Xpress freeware or payware aircraft that you have the rank to fly and is rated for operations at these airports.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The December 2020 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from December 2nd, 2020 until December 29th, 2020.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

