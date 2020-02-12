Rolling Cumulus - Extreme Bush Flights - Indonesia for MSFS

Welcome to RCS Bush Flights in MSFS 2020. This is our third episode following our tradition to bring great flights into the outback airports and airfields of the world. With great scenery automatically placed by the sim you will fly over rough terrain eventually reaching ten new bush airfields in the fabulous country of Indonesia. Flying in deep jungles and shorelines you will take passengers and freight out to lonely villages in one of the most Volcanic area of the world around the Ring of Fire.

Features

Ten for the first time airfields. Ape, Golo-Ropong, Jalan Raya, Magarida, Manado, Nataboti, Oisaro, Sigli, Tajung and Waepo...Be the first in your new sim to reach these.

Spoken instructions for each flight.

Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips.

Optimized for MSFS 2020.

Use any aircraft in your hangar; make your flight plan as you desire; you may choose any takeoff airport or use the one suggested on the manual.

Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes to the airfields.

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Extreme Bush Flights - Indonesia for MSFS

See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons for MSFS 2020