HiFi Technologies – ActiveSky P3D Released

ASP3D is the latest addition to the ActiveSky weather simulation engine line. ASP3D evolves realism-based weather simulation, building upon the ground-breaking and proven features of ActiveSky while integrating with the latest simulator platform from Lockheed Martin: Prepar3D v5.1.

Highlights

New P3D v5.1 HF1+ Enhanced EA integration system design for improved synthesis, depiction, interpolation, flight plan awareness, grid effect reduction, cloud scene smoothing, visibility smoothing, visibility accuracy improvements and more

New P3D add-on folder specification/design, with everything installed outside of the P3D folders – Includes ASCA support (with SP3 Update)

New networking design eliminating the need for SimConnect configuration in networked environments – Just install ASP3D, install the included Connector on the server machine, configure your shared paths, and go!

New XGauge universal design that works for any aircraft without needing to install into panels – New reworked airborne radar mode visualization with radial signal processing + multiple radar usage capability (you can now use multiple AS Radar API add-on radar displays together along with XGauge airborne radar mode all at the same time)

Wind smoothing redesigned for higher frequency force actuation and organic feel

Licensed customers of ASP4 or AS2016 (FSX or P3D) are eligible to purchase the discounted Upgrade Version of ASP3D at over 35% off the STANDARD version pricing.

