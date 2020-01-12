HiFi Technologies – ActiveSky P3D Released

ASP3D is the latest addition to the ActiveSky weather simulation engine line. ASP3D evolves realism-based weather simulation, building upon the ground-breaking and proven features of ActiveSky while integrating with the latest simulator platform from Lockheed Martin: Prepar3D v5.1.
Highlights
- New P3D v5.1 HF1+ Enhanced EA integration system design for improved synthesis, depiction, interpolation, flight plan awareness, grid effect reduction, cloud scene smoothing, visibility smoothing, visibility accuracy improvements and more
- New P3D add-on folder specification/design, with everything installed outside of the P3D folders – Includes ASCA support (with SP3 Update)
- New networking design eliminating the need for SimConnect configuration in networked environments – Just install ASP3D, install the included Connector on the server machine, configure your shared paths, and go!
- New XGauge universal design that works for any aircraft without needing to install into panels – New reworked airborne radar mode visualization with radial signal processing + multiple radar usage capability (you can now use multiple AS Radar API add-on radar displays together along with XGauge airborne radar mode all at the same time)
- Wind smoothing redesigned for higher frequency force actuation and organic feel
Purchase HiFi Technologies – ActiveSky P3D – Standard Version
Licensed customers of ASP4 or AS2016 (FSX or P3D) are eligible to purchase the discounted Upgrade Version of ASP3D at over 35% off the STANDARD version pricing.
Purchase HiFi Technologies – ActiveSky P3D – Upgrade Version