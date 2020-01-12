  • Orbx - EGNT Newcastle Airport For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-01-2020 05:39 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - EGNT Newcastle Airport For MSFS 2020

    Newcastle International Airport is located north of the university city of Newcastle Upon Tyne in the North East of England. Once an industrial superpower of the shipbuilding era Newcastle has now transformed into a buzzing cultural hub. Over 5 million visitors a year pass through the doors from leisure routes operated by narrow-body jets to Las Palmas & Santorini and long-haul visits to Dubai in a 777-300ER. This is the perfect airport for those wanting something a bit more regional, but with an international appeal.

    The 7,600 foot runway provides quite the challenge when operating those heavier aircraft, especially during the typical rainy weather of the north of England.

    Our UK team based in Havant (LOWG Graz, KSJC San Jose, EGLC London City and many more) have taken care and attention when developing Newcastle International Airport. With high-quality texture work throughout and plenty of features to enjoy, Newcastle is a great addition to the UK set of airports Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Features

    • Faithful recreation of Newcastle International Airport
    • Detailed PBR texturing
    • Ultra-high quality modelling work throughout
    • Stunning 3D modelling
    • Custom ortho
    • Highly detailed GSE and static aircraft

    Source

