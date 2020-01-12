  • Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-01-2020 04:52 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Derby Airfield (ICAO: EGBD) is a small privately-owned grass airfield situated between the Derbyshire villages of Egginton and Hilton, in the East Midlands of England. The airfield is 7 miles southwest of Derby, and 11 miles northeast of Tatenhill Airfield (an East Staffordshire airfield with a flying school and paved runways).

    Derby Airfield is the home of Airspeed Aviation Limited (UK) and is the home of Derby Aero Club. Privately owned and run by the Jones family, the airfield is the only CAA licensed aerodrome in Derbyshire.

    Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Derby Aerodrome has a CAA Ordinary Licence (Number P785) that allows flights for flying instruction as authorised by the licensee (Derby Aero Club & Flying School). The aerodrome is not licensed for night use. All three runways are grass, and quite short, the longest being 594 meters. All three grass runways have some obstacles at the approach threshold, namely tall trees or electricity overhead lines; factors which add to the challenge.

    The scenery include a complete reconstruction of Derby airfield, including the addition of custom objects such as the static aircraft and bar bistro and a variety of airport clutter to populate the airfield. We have also modified the vegetation around the runways to reflect the real challenge of landing at this airfield.

    Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

    Purchase Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    cowbananas

    Handley Page Dart Herald

    Thread Starter: cowbananas

    Would anyone know where I can find a Handley Page Dart Herald (not AI) for FSX or FS9? I've looked everywhere without luck. If you have a link, that...

    Last Post By: cowbananas Today, 05:55 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Early Morning Flight with the Longitude: KPNE - KMDW

    Thread Starter: engine70

    This flight is the first leg of what will be multiple stops throughout the country in the Longitude (not sure if I'll post screenshots of them all)....

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 05:42 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    at last it's a new dawn in flightsim world

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Yes with the last update and forever tweaking the system this end, I can finally say the Joy factor is finally upon us..... I spent most of the...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 05:35 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    I Think I Missed Something...

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 05:04 PM Go to last post