Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

Derby Airfield (ICAO: EGBD) is a small privately-owned grass airfield situated between the Derbyshire villages of Egginton and Hilton, in the East Midlands of England. The airfield is 7 miles southwest of Derby, and 11 miles northeast of Tatenhill Airfield (an East Staffordshire airfield with a flying school and paved runways).

Derby Airfield is the home of Airspeed Aviation Limited (UK) and is the home of Derby Aero Club. Privately owned and run by the Jones family, the airfield is the only CAA licensed aerodrome in Derbyshire.

Derby Aerodrome has a CAA Ordinary Licence (Number P785) that allows flights for flying instruction as authorised by the licensee (Derby Aero Club & Flying School). The aerodrome is not licensed for night use. All three runways are grass, and quite short, the longest being 594 meters. All three grass runways have some obstacles at the approach threshold, namely tall trees or electricity overhead lines; factors which add to the challenge.

The scenery include a complete reconstruction of Derby airfield, including the addition of custom objects such as the static aircraft and bar bistro and a variety of airport clutter to populate the airfield. We have also modified the vegetation around the runways to reflect the real challenge of landing at this airfield.

Purchase Taburet - Derby Airfield For MSFS 2020

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020