Review: IndiaFoxtEcho - Long-EZ for MSFS 2020

Long-EZ Publisher: IndiaFoxtEcho Review Author:

Michael Hayward Suggested Price:

$17.59

The Model 61 Long-EZ is a single-prop swept wing general aviation kit plane developed and built by Rutan since the late 1970s. Its peculiar style and aerodynamic body make it stand out when compared to a lot of aircraft in a similar class.

IndiaFoxtEcho (Dino Cattaneo), is a long-time developer for flight simulation and is the latest to jump across to Microsoft Flight Simulator, with the Long-EZ being the first of his aircraft for the new platform. Today we take a look at this aircraft in close detail and see how it compares to its real life counterpart.

Aircraft Specification:

Crew: 1 Pilot

Length: 16 ft 10 in (5.12 m)

Wingspan: 26 ft 1 in (7.96 m)

Height: 7 ft 10 in (2.40 m)

Empty Weight: 710 lb (322 kg)

Maximum Takeoff Weight: 1,325 lb (601 kg)

Powerplant: Lycoming O-235

Aircraft Performance: