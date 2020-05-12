Review: IndiaFoxtEcho - Long-EZ for MSFS 2020

|
Long-EZ
The Model 61 Long-EZ is a single-prop swept wing general aviation kit plane developed and built by Rutan since the late 1970s. Its peculiar style and aerodynamic body make it stand out when compared to a lot of aircraft in a similar class.
IndiaFoxtEcho (Dino Cattaneo), is a long-time developer for flight simulation and is the latest to jump across to Microsoft Flight Simulator, with the Long-EZ being the first of his aircraft for the new platform. Today we take a look at this aircraft in close detail and see how it compares to its real life counterpart.
Aircraft Specification:
- Crew: 1 Pilot
- Length: 16 ft 10 in (5.12 m)
- Wingspan: 26 ft 1 in (7.96 m)
- Height: 7 ft 10 in (2.40 m)
- Empty Weight: 710 lb (322 kg)
- Maximum Takeoff Weight: 1,325 lb (601 kg)
- Powerplant: Lycoming O-235
Aircraft Performance:
- Range: 2,010 mi (3,230 km, 1,750 nm)
- Rate of Climb: 1,750 ft/min (8.9 m/s)
- Service Ceiling: 27,000 ft (8,200 m)
- Max Cruising Speed: 185 mph (298 km/h, 161 km)