LLH Creation Releases Annecy - LFLP For MSFS 2020

We are proud to announce that ANNECY LFLP Airport, our first scene for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available.

Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport, LFLP, on the shores of Lake Annecy and the Alps, is a platform dedicated to business, civil and leisure aviation.

The land has a hard track (1630 m) and a grass track (860 m) both oriented 04/22. Like the original airport, the stage has new infrastructure, new parking lots and taxiways.

