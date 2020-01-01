IndiaFoxtEcho Announces T-45C Goshawk For MSFS

As many of you have guessed, our next project for Microsoft Flight Simulator is the T-45C Goshawk.

We have recently reached an agreement with Military Visualizations to cooperate and bring this jet trainer into MSFS and (potentially) to other platforms.

The project is very promising, although, at the moment, the simulator imposes several limitations to this kind of aircraft, let alone the fact that carrier operations are not supported.

Still we hope we will be able to create a reasonably realistic and fun rendition of this naval jet trainer.

As usual "it is done when it is done"...although we think it should not take more than a couple of months to complete it.

Source

