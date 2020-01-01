VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T 2021 v7.0 Coming Soon

The VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T Project is going through a MAJOR updating process, which includes massive enhancements, from new HQ sounds package, all-around remodeling and re-texturing, implementation of PBR textures, enhanced systems and professionally tuned, updated flight dynamics.

The project will fall in line with the latest VSKYLABS high-quality 2020-2021 projects standards and aims to provide a fully-capable Tecnam P2006T IFR twin-engine trainer simulation.

The update includes both variants (Analog and G1000) and will be a FREE update for all existing customers! Stay tuned!

Source