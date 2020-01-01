Wee Tune Beastie - Sky Blue Edition Beta v1.01

The Beastie is back!

The free utility allows you to stream SkyBlue Radio straight from the cockpit of your favorite sim! Just tune your COM2 radio to 123.45 and set the frequency as active – and Wee Tune Beastie will take care of the rest!

Compatibility:

X-Plane (v9-v11)

FSX

Prepar3D

MSFS 2020

Pre-requisites

For FSX, MSFS 2020 and P3D (v1.4-v5): FSUIPC (available from Fsuipc.com)

For X-Plane (v9-11): XUIPC (Available from Schiratti)

Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2 (download directly from Microsoft)

Source

