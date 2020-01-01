  • Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-29-2020 02:09 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    We've partnered again with Ciano35 who made our Kerry scenery with us in order to bring the entire island of Alderney to X-Plane (for the first time).

    We have purchased really crisp, 2019 ortho from the States of Guernsey to cover the whole island, as well as letting us give the sea surrounding the island custom textures (instead of the default blue sea).

    We are also modelling every major landmark in impressive detail and putting extra focus on the night lighting, as well as offering custom mesh as an optional installation.

    Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

    View previous Boundless scenery for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    World Update 3: UK

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    The latest Live Developer Q&A with ASOBO included an announcement that World Update 3 will be the UK, planned for release on January 26:...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 02:14 PM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    Autopilot not functioning

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    Hi! I am finding that after the recent update autopilot not working correctly. My problem is every time I fly A Flight plan (plan created from MSFS...

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 02:06 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    Default Mooney Nav Lights

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I've been flying the Mooney a lot, lately and I love it. There's just one problem: the uber bright "spot light" on the tail. I checked the lights...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 02:05 PM Go to last post
    devans47

    MSFS 2020 Logbook

    Thread Starter: devans47

    Is there a way to delete unwanted entries from the Logbook in MSFS 2020?

    Last Post By: tvringen Today, 02:04 PM Go to last post