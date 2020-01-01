Boundless Simulations Announces Alderney For X-Plane

We've partnered again with Ciano35 who made our Kerry scenery with us in order to bring the entire island of Alderney to X-Plane (for the first time).

We have purchased really crisp, 2019 ortho from the States of Guernsey to cover the whole island, as well as letting us give the sea surrounding the island custom textures (instead of the default blue sea).

We are also modelling every major landmark in impressive detail and putting extra focus on the night lighting, as well as offering custom mesh as an optional installation.

