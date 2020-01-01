  • Where in the World Feature 128

    Nels_Anderson
    Joe Graf submitted photos from La Sauveniere (EBSP) Spa, Belgium which was an important depot during the Battle of the Bulge in World War 2. US Supply troops evacuated some 3 Million gallons of gasoline, which the Germans had hoped to use, from the Spa-Stavelot area!

    All of our brave history buffs:

    Paul Kiver
    Charlie Aron
    Scott Brandenburg
    Reid Gearhart
    Jim Schein
    Scott Carpenter
    Joe Bowers
    Patrick Asquinazi
    Robert Smyth
    Lyndon Nelson     		Nagpaw
    Steve Garland
    Thomas Pedersen
    Dick Bronson
    Greg Nangle
    Bob Bina
    Rolf Hackel
    Steve Morley
    Daniel Kittler
    Christian Bachmann     		Mateusz Mucha
    Edwin Lee
    Devin Mutschler
    David Vega
    Thomas Oftedal
    Stephen Floyd
    John Chen
    Otto Hans Nitsch
    Melo Scanlon
    Mike Guttman

    One: Loving the FS2020 screen shots; probably can't share them all!

    Two: For those wanting more, it was recommended that you look for some scenery add-ons by Peter Hermans.

    Some incorrect locations offered:

    • Berlin, GER
    • Verviers-Theux, BEL

    Onward then to feature #128 from Mike Guttman who writes, "This Northeast US Regional Airport serves the state's largest city. Both the State's name and the US National Guard squadron stationed at this airport bear tribute to a prominent mountain range, of which its highest peak is clearly visible from the airport."

