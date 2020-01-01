Where in the World Feature 128

Joe Graf submitted photos from La Sauveniere (EBSP) Spa, Belgium which was an important depot during the Battle of the Bulge in World War 2. US Supply troops evacuated some 3 Million gallons of gasoline, which the Germans had hoped to use, from the Spa-Stavelot area!

Some incorrect locations offered:

Berlin, GER

Verviers-Theux, BEL

Onward then to feature #128 from Mike Guttman who writes, "This Northeast US Regional Airport serves the state's largest city. Both the State's name and the US National Guard squadron stationed at this airport bear tribute to a prominent mountain range, of which its highest peak is clearly visible from the airport."

Where in the US of A are we this time?

Send guesses and future suggestions to: [email protected]

