  • Sierrasim Simulation - MNMG Augusto Sandino Int'l Airport for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional Augusto C. Sandino) (IATA: MGA, ICAO: MNMG) or ACS is the main joint civil-military public international airport in Managua, Nicaragua named after Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto Nicolás Sandino and located in the City's 6th ward, known locally as Distrito 6. Managua also has an alternative landing strip at Punta Huete Airport. Punta Huete was designed for larger aircraft. This alternative landing site, however, does not service commercial aircraft.

    The runway at the airport is 8,012 ft long, and it is located at an elevation of 194 feet. With 1.4 million passengers in 2013, ACS is currently the fifth busiest airport by passenger traffic in Central America. Augusto C. Sandino International Airport has direct scheduled service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and South America.

    Features

    • PBR Texture
    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Airport Objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Realistic night lighting
    • Cargo buildings
    • ALS lights
    • Includes ILS runway 10

