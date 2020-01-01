SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

A small heaven for GA pilots, Maia-Vilar de Luz airport is situated 13 km from Porto's Francisco Sá Carneiro airport and 10 km from Maia's town center. Sitting atop a hill, Maia airport makes for a spectacular view of the Portuguese countryside's rolling hills and the city of Porto.
Features
- High detail buildings and surrounding area of Maia airport
- Animated hangar that will open its doors in the morning and close at night with the airport
- Custom tunnel, under the threshold of runway 16
- Detailed tower interior
- Planespotters are scattered around the airport, appearing at different times of day
- Animated workers are about doing their job
- High-detail rendition of Torre do Lidador, home of Maia's town hall. Created in high detail, the 20-storey tower is a visual landmark for pilots flying to Maia airport and we have made sure to add it as one in the simulator
- As a bonus, the package features three repaints of the default C172, C152 and Savage Cub painted in the Aeroclub's colors
