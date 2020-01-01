  • SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-28-2020 12:53 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

    A small heaven for GA pilots, Maia-Vilar de Luz airport is situated 13 km from Porto's Francisco Sá Carneiro airport and 10 km from Maia's town center. Sitting atop a hill, Maia airport makes for a spectacular view of the Portuguese countryside's rolling hills and the city of Porto.

    SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

    Features

    • High detail buildings and surrounding area of Maia airport
    • Animated hangar that will open its doors in the morning and close at night with the airport
    • Custom tunnel, under the threshold of runway 16
    • Detailed tower interior
    • Planespotters are scattered around the airport, appearing at different times of day
    • Animated workers are about doing their job
    • High-detail rendition of Torre do Lidador, home of Maia's town hall. Created in high detail, the 20-storey tower is a visual landmark for pilots flying to Maia airport and we have made sure to add it as one in the simulator
    • As a bonus, the package features three repaints of the default C172, C152 and Savage Cub painted in the Aeroclub's colors

    SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

    SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

    Purchase SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    TomG628

    Should I Get FS2020 Now or Wait?

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    Hi, While planning to get the new Flight Sim by Christmas, I decided to see what third party addons especially aircraft might come available for the...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 02:01 PM Go to last post
    JSMR

    PILOTS B314 - FS9 version

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I think this one has been discontinued for some time. Although I'm trying to track it down and see if its still available to purchase. Has anybody...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 01:45 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    Default Mooney Nav Lights

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I've been flying the Mooney a lot, lately and I love it. There's just one problem: the uber bright "spot light" on the tail. I checked the lights...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post