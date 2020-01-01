SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS

A small heaven for GA pilots, Maia-Vilar de Luz airport is situated 13 km from Porto's Francisco Sá Carneiro airport and 10 km from Maia's town center. Sitting atop a hill, Maia airport makes for a spectacular view of the Portuguese countryside's rolling hills and the city of Porto.

Features

High detail buildings and surrounding area of Maia airport

Animated hangar that will open its doors in the morning and close at night with the airport

Custom tunnel, under the threshold of runway 16

Detailed tower interior

Planespotters are scattered around the airport, appearing at different times of day

Animated workers are about doing their job

High-detail rendition of Torre do Lidador, home of Maia's town hall. Created in high detail, the 20-storey tower is a visual landmark for pilots flying to Maia airport and we have made sure to add it as one in the simulator

As a bonus, the package features three repaints of the default C172, C152 and Savage Cub painted in the Aeroclub's colors

Purchase SimWorks Studios - Maia - Vilar de Luz Airport for MSFS