Aerosoft - SAM FollowMe for X-Plane 11

Don't get lost on any airport by using SAM FollowMe service to guide you to your parking position.

Select your favorite parking spot and follow the vehicle in either realistic or user-friendly driving mode to your destination. Using an intelligent routing logic, it will guide you along the default taxi network, even on default airports.

Furthermore, a 3D marshaller will ensure that you will park at the correct spot.

Features

FollowMe Guidance Service on all (even default) airports

Compatible with any default or 3rd party aircraft

5 different animated vehicles, depending on the airport/region

Realistic driving behavior (acceleration, braking etc.) along default taxiway network

2 different operation modes

target speed with automatic distance tracking, acceleration and deceleration (default)



fixed distance according to user aircraft speed (user friendly)

Intelligent routing + parking entry logic

3D Marshaller for final parking position guidance

Custom scenery support

custom vehicle objects can be included



scenery marshaller will be overwritten automatically

Purchase Aerosoft - SAM FollowMe for X-Plane 11

Also available: SAM Airport Vehicles

Also available: SAM World Jetways