Aerosoft announces their Black Friday Sale for 2020 with over thirty of their titles now available for 30% off the regular prices at the FlightSim.Com Store. Included are a wide variety of airport packages from around the world as well as many aircraft. Where you are flying FSX, Prepar3D or X-Plane you'll find something to add to your hangar.
Included In The Sale:
- Airport Amsterdam XP
- Airport Bergamo XP
- Airport Berlin-Tegel XP
- Airport Frankfurt V2 XP
- Airport Genoa XP
- Airport London Heathrow XP
- Airport Malaga XP
- Airport Manchester XP11
- Airport Milano Malpensa XP
- Airport Southwest Florida International XP
- Airport Stuttgart XP
- Airport Zurich V2.0 XP
- Antonov An-2
- Berlin-Tegel professional
- Berlin-Tegel X
- Bronco X
- Chania - Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport
- Dortmund XP
- F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Huey X
- Kosice-Barca Airport (P3D V4)
- Lukla - Mount Everest - Extreme FSX
- Lukla - Mount Everest Extreme P3D V4
- Manchester X
- Mega Airport Dublin
- Mega Airport Frankfurt V2.0 professional
- Mega Airport London Heathrow professional
- Mega Airport London Heathrow Xtended
- Mega Airport Munich X
- Mega Airport Oslo V2.0
- Mega Airport Zurich V2.0
- Mega Airport Zurich V2.0 professional
- Newcastle X
- PBY Catalina X
- Sacramento Airport
- Twin Otter Extended