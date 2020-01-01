  • Taburet Releases Baltimore And Charlotte For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Taburet - Baltimore for MSFS 2020

    Baltimore

    Baltimore scenery includes a replacement for downtown major buildings and night lights. Patapsco River basin has been reconstructed to show default MSFS coastline features and photogrammetry correctly. It can be flown by day or night. A light and very useful scenery for those who like to fly over Baltimore in VFR mode and very light on frames rates.

    Charlotte

    Charlotte scenery includes a complete replacement for downtown major buildings. These include high rise and low rise buildings. It can be flown by day or night. A light and very useful scenery for those who like to fly over Charlotte in VFR mode and very light on frame rates. Bring alive Charlotte downtown scenery with night lighting and a variety of colors.

