  • FS2Crew Updates Pushback Express For MSFS To v1.5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-27-2020 03:19 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS

    Changelog v1.5

    New ground service vehicle available for control: The Air Stairs! Note, air stairs must be visible in your parking area. Note that we cannot currently control the length of time the stairs are attached to the aircraft. We're hoping Asobo will improve that soon.

    New Voice sets:

    • ITALIAN: English accented and pure Italian options.
    • DUTCH: English accented and pure Dutch options.
    • EASTERN EUROPEAN REGION: English accent only.

    Important! If using VOICE CONTROL with Italian or Dutch selected, you need to speak in English, but the ramper will still respond in native Dutch or Italian. This is because Windows does not support Italian or Dutch for speech recognition.

    If using MENU CONTROL, then everything is pure Dutch or Italian.

    About Pushback Express

    Meet the first – and last – pushback system you’ll ever need for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator! Now with voice control. Simple and elegant with no need for complex manuals, Pushback Express meets all your pushback requirements – present and future!

    From a wide choice of international voice sets to the ability to self-drive the tug so you can perform a custom route, Pushback Express does it all!

    So say good-bye to the clunky default pushback system in Flight Simulator and say hello to a new level of realism! Say hello to Pushback Express!

    Source
    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express

