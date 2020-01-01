PrealSoft - Casablanca City Landmarks for MSFS

Casablanca is the largest city in the Maghreb region and the eighth-largest in the Arab world. Casablanca is Morocco's chief port and one of the largest financial centers in Africa. According to the 2019 population estimate, the city has a population of about 3.71 million in the urban area and over 4.27 million in the Greater Casablanca. Casablanca is considered the economic and business center of Morocco, although the national political capital is Rabat.
This product will add the main landmarks of Casablanca city in Morocco and will complete the previous airport package GMMN.
You can also use it alone for VFR flights.
Landmarks List
- Hassan II Mosque
- Marina Mall
- Marina business district and appartments
- Port of Casablanca
- El Hank lighthouse
- Cathedral of sacré coeur
- Ibis and Sofitel hotels Casablanca
- Casablanca train station (Port of Casablanca)
- Sheraton hotel (Avenue des FAR)
- Twin towers
- Technopark
- Mohamed V Stadium
- Great theater of Casablanca
- Casablanca law courts
- Wilaya Casablanca
