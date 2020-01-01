Wing42 Have Released A Paint Kit For Their Bleriot XI

Attention livery artists: The paint kit for the Wing42 Bleriot XI is now available for download on our web site. You can find the link on our product page under "Paintkit". Have fun, and don't forget to share your creations!

The Bleriot XI is a French aircraft of the pioneer era of aviation. The first example was used by Louis Bleriot to make the first flight across the English Channel in a heavier-than-air aircraft, on 25 July 1909.

