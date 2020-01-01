MK Studios Announces Update For Helsinki For P3D

Apologizes, the post regarding Helsinki update was posted accidentally. We're testing the update right now internally. It should be available in the next 24 hours.

I leave the changelog below anyway so you could have a look on what's changed.

Changelog v1.10

AFCAD stands fixed

AFCAD crosswind runways added

AFCAD gate assignments fixed

Animated vehicles added

Remodeled buildings behind the terminal

Stopbar lights added

Runway light brightness adjusted

Taxiway light brightness adjusted

Taxiway lights flickering fixed

Runway touchdown zone lights removed from 04R and 33

Approach lights for 33 added

Night texture removed from tower

Missing gravel pit model near 22L added

Missing buildings on 04R approach path added

Stand S52 wrong label fixed

Stand 31 renamed to 32

Wrong sign on S45 fixed

Terminal interior night textures adjusted

Dynamic lights added to cargo area

Lamp glow brightness reduced

Bus colliding with terminal building fixed

Cars inside building fixed

Multiple vegetation fixes

Satellite image adjustments

Hill near cargo area flattened

Improvements for P3D V5.1 HF1

Things to look for in another hotfix:

APP light 3D models too close to TWY on 24R

investigate more on flashing the taxiway lights

