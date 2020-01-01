MK Studios Announces Update For Helsinki For P3D

Apologizes, the post regarding Helsinki update was posted accidentally. We're testing the update right now internally. It should be available in the next 24 hours.
I leave the changelog below anyway so you could have a look on what's changed.
Changelog v1.10
- AFCAD stands fixed
- AFCAD crosswind runways added
- AFCAD gate assignments fixed
- Animated vehicles added
- Remodeled buildings behind the terminal
- Stopbar lights added
- Runway light brightness adjusted
- Taxiway light brightness adjusted
- Taxiway lights flickering fixed
- Runway touchdown zone lights removed from 04R and 33
- Approach lights for 33 added
- Night texture removed from tower
- Missing gravel pit model near 22L added
- Missing buildings on 04R approach path added
- Stand S52 wrong label fixed
- Stand 31 renamed to 32
- Wrong sign on S45 fixed
- Terminal interior night textures adjusted
- Dynamic lights added to cargo area
- Lamp glow brightness reduced
- Bus colliding with terminal building fixed
- Cars inside building fixed
- Multiple vegetation fixes
- Satellite image adjustments
- Hill near cargo area flattened
- Improvements for P3D V5.1 HF1
Things to look for in another hotfix:
- APP light 3D models too close to TWY on 24R
- investigate more on flashing the taxiway lights