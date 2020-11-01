  • X-Plane 11.51 Beta 2 Bug Fixes

    Nels_Anderson
    X-Plane 11.51 Beta 2 Bug Fixes

    X-Plane 11.51 Beta 2 is now available. Here's a few more details on bug fixes we are working on.

    Device Loss Errors on Windows

    A device loss error occurs when shaders running on the GPU crash. In the old days this might hang or blue screen your computer, but fortunately we live in the age of enlightenment - the GPU catches the error, stops running X-Plane's shaders and leaves a note for the Vulkan driver to tell X-Plane "hey, you your code died."

    NVidia's "Aftermath" is a diagnostic tool that can tell us why our shaders crashed on the GPU. When we tried to use it in the past it crashed, but NVidia has since updated their drivers, so we are trying again.

    Aftermath can collect lightweight or heavy crash info; the lightweight crash info doesn't hurt FPS, so it is now always on. Heavy crash info significantly lowers FPS, and must be turned on by the command line -aftermath flag.

    Gateway Airports

    We are still fixing bugs in the Gateway airports export; it's not ready for beta 2, but it should be in the next beta after this one.

