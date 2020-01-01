  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    delmac2

    Trainee issue

    Thread Starter: delmac2

    Third lesson, Take off. Did it ok and no problems but I wasn't't too steady so U thought I'd have another go. ! First issue..... The instrument...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 09:09 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Happy Thanksgiving Flight!

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Taking a bunch of folks last minute to get to their Thanksgiving gatherings :) KGSO Greensboro, NC to KBIS Bismark, ND PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 08:57 PM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    Invoking SweetFX on WIN10 Machine

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Hello, On my new WIN10 gaming machine, I have a challenge with SweetFX. On my WIN7 system, I ran FS9 in Full Screen 100% of the time, and the...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 08:57 PM Go to last post
    Disneyflyer

    CH Products problems, specifically Yoke

    Thread Starter: Disneyflyer

    Hi there. Question to all you out there who use the CH Products Flight Sim Yoke. Are any of you having any problems having the Auto Pilot hold...

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 08:52 PM Go to last post