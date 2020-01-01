  • Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-26-2020 04:10 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

    Fly the Asobo Diamond DA82 in a new-brand Norwegian livery and discover a multitude of famous fjords, all of which have their own unique characteristics. Our tours take you through some of Norway's most beautiful fjord scenery and let you explore Norway in a spectacular way. You will experience that every fjord is unique with its own peculiarity and "personality".

    Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

    Flight plans have been designed to offer you the best scenic view of landscapes, spectacular waterfalls, breath-taking viewpoints, flying hiking with a fjord view, picturesque fjord cities and much more.

    Ten unique scenic missions across Oslofjord, Lysefjord, Hardangerfjord, Aurlandsfjord, Sognefjord, Geirangerfjord, Hjorundfjord, Romsdalsfjord, Trollfjord, Lyngen and a myriad of other fjords but no less attractive.

    Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

    Features

    • 10 unique Bush Trip Missions over the Norwegian Fjords, in different time and weather conditions. A special weather theme added to enjoy the northern glaciers
    • A new-brand livery for the Asobo Diamond DA62, in special Norwegian colors
    • A guide to access to additional resources offered by Diamond Aircraft (manuals, pilot Information and more)
    • Special Feature – You can fly the missions with the provided livery or with your favorite airplane
    • 100% integrated in the Main Menu of Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • Localization – Product is released in ALL language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • User Guide includes also a detailed briefing for each mission with leg info and suggest altitude

    Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

    Purchase Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS
    See other Perfect Flight add-ons for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Troy, MI (7D2) to Dayton Beach, FL in a C-172

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Straight through flight. In flight refueling included :p PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:20 PM Go to last post
    yancovitchvictor

    oom

    Thread Starter: yancovitchvictor

    suddenly am getting ooms...once, just by checking out different planes while on the ground........curious.....if if uncheck aircraft variants and...

    Last Post By: yancovitchvictor Today, 03:35 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    quack quack

    Thread Starter: jankees

    oh look, it's a duck jk8937 jk8933 jk8939 jk8936

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 03:28 PM Go to last post
    ussmidway

    Drzewiecki Design FS2004 Sceneries free on Simmarket

    Thread Starter: ussmidway

    Very nice gift from Drzewiecki Design as they end development on older sims and focus on MSFS, X-Plane and P3d ...

    Last Post By: BrownBee89 Today, 03:25 PM Go to last post