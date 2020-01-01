Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

Fly the Asobo Diamond DA82 in a new-brand Norwegian livery and discover a multitude of famous fjords, all of which have their own unique characteristics. Our tours take you through some of Norway's most beautiful fjord scenery and let you explore Norway in a spectacular way. You will experience that every fjord is unique with its own peculiarity and "personality".

Flight plans have been designed to offer you the best scenic view of landscapes, spectacular waterfalls, breath-taking viewpoints, flying hiking with a fjord view, picturesque fjord cities and much more.

Ten unique scenic missions across Oslofjord, Lysefjord, Hardangerfjord, Aurlandsfjord, Sognefjord, Geirangerfjord, Hjorundfjord, Romsdalsfjord, Trollfjord, Lyngen and a myriad of other fjords but no less attractive.

Features

10 unique Bush Trip Missions over the Norwegian Fjords, in different time and weather conditions. A special weather theme added to enjoy the northern glaciers

over the Norwegian Fjords, in different time and weather conditions. A special weather theme added to enjoy the northern glaciers A new-brand livery for the Asobo Diamond DA62, in special Norwegian colors

for the Asobo Diamond DA62, in special Norwegian colors A guide to access to additional resources offered by Diamond Aircraft (manuals, pilot Information and more)

offered by Diamond Aircraft (manuals, pilot Information and more) Special Feature – You can fly the missions with the provided livery or with your favorite airplane

– You can fly the missions with the provided livery or with your favorite airplane 100% integrated in the Main Menu of Microsoft Flight Simulator

in the Main Menu of Microsoft Flight Simulator Localization – Product is released in ALL language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator

– Product is released in ALL language supported by Microsoft Flight Simulator User Guide includes also a detailed briefing for each mission with leg info and suggest altitude

Purchase Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - The Fjords for MSFS

See other Perfect Flight add-ons for MSFS