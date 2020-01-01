  • Nimbus Simulation Islander XP Almost Ready

    Nimbus Simulation are almost ready to release their Islander V1.1 for X-Plane 11. As well as fixes to the BN-2 Islander, the update also includes the airports of Westray and Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands.

    Papa Westray Airport is located 22 NM north of Kirkwall Airport on Papa Westray, Orkney Islands, Scotland. The facility is best known for being one of the two airports joined by the shortest scheduled flight in the world, a leg of Loganair's inter-island service, to Westray Airport.

    Westray Airport is an airport at Aikerness, on Westray in the Orkney Islands, Scotland. It is best known for being one of the two airports joined by the shortest scheduled flight in the world, a leg of Loganair's inter-island service, to Papa Westray Airport. The distance is 2.8 km (1.7 mi) and the scheduled flight time, including taxiing, is two minutes.

