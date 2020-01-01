  • VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T Project v7.0 Coming Soon

    VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T Project v7.0 Coming Soon

    A random Work-In-Progress screen shot.

    Other than major look-and-feel improvements, upcoming update v7.0 is focused on systems depth and refinements in order to provide a top-notch, all-aspect ultimate twin-engine trainer simulation.

    In the attached screen shot (above), noticeable is the addition of the KDI-572 DME Indicator in the P2006T Analog cockpit variant, closing the gap and providing now a complete dual NAV/COM analog cockpit IFR instrumentation pack.

    To note that the VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T Project is including also a fully functional G1000 variant, which is going through the major updating process to v7.0 as well.

    Source

