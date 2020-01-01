  • IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS v1.11 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-25-2020 06:19 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Changelog Version 1.11

    • Added wing pods: to make them appear, add weight to the Wing Pods station in the fuel and weight settings
    • Vastly reduced elevator trim effectiveness following feedback from version 1.10
    • Several tweaks to improve the behavior at high speeds
    • Reduced rudder effectiveness, especially during takeoff run
    • Reduced canopy sound attenuation (considered excessive by some users)
    • Added traditional (non-canard) flight model files for users who may prefer those settings (files are in the "backup old flight model" folder)

    About IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ

    The Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ is a tandem 2-seater home-built aircraft designed by Burt Rutan's Rutan Aircraft Factory.

    The Long-EZ has a canard layout, with a delta wing and wingtip rudders, and a pusher engine and propeller. The tricycle landing gear has fixed main wheels with streamlined spats, and a retractable nose wheel. Its predecessor was the VariEze, plans of which were first available to homebuilders in 1976. The prototype, N79RA,of the Long-EZ first flew on June 12, 1979. The Long-EZ was a plans-only kitplane, and several variants of the basic design have surfaced over the years.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    The Long-EZ was modern, high performance, custom built long range aircraft featuring the latest advances in aerodynamics and structure to provide good utility, economy, comfort, simplicity and flight safety. The aircraft uses one of two proven certified aircraft engines, the Continental O-200 (100 hp) and the Lycoming O-235 (115 hp). It has an alternator powered electrical system and can be equipped with an electric engine starter.

    Its cockpit layout is designed to compliment pilot work load with throttle, mixture, carb heat, pitch trim and landing controls on the left side console and a side stick controller on the right console. Seating provides correct armrest, lumbar, thigh and headrest support allowing "recliner chair" comfort not found in conventional aircraft seats. This allows long, fatigue free ﬂights. The inboard portion of the large wing strakes are used as baggage areas accessible from the front and rear cockpit.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Features

    • Highly detailed internal and external visual models
    • 8K high resolution textures
    • 6 liveries with customizable registration markings
    • Custom sound package (using legacy sound pipeline - WWise sounds not supported at launch)
    • Native Microsoft Flight Simulator flight model

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    natman1965

    Time to eat crow

    Thread Starter: natman1965

    The new PC arrived last week and I am now running 4K ultra and the sim looks fine. Previously I had made claims/complaints that asobo was dumbing...

    Last Post By: hobbitrocks Today, 07:28 PM Go to last post
    yancovitchvictor

    oom

    Thread Starter: yancovitchvictor

    suddenly am getting ooms...once, just by checking out different planes while on the ground........curious.....if if uncheck aircraft variants and...

    Last Post By: johncott Today, 07:24 PM Go to last post
    nsproles

    Cessna 172 swing on takeoff

    Thread Starter: nsproles

    Since the latest update, the Cessna 172 is swinging left quite considerably on take off. Even with rudder pedals, it is difficult to control. While...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 07:19 PM Go to last post
    natman1965

    Skyway Bridge

    Thread Starter: natman1965

    For those that fly the west coast of FL the new update has included the skyway bridge connecting Bradenton/Palmetto to ST. Pete/Tampa. I don't...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 07:17 PM Go to last post