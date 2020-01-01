  • Skyline Simulations Previews KCVG For MSFS 2020

    Since its launch, it has become very clear that Microsoft Flight Simulator has the potential to serve as the true next-generation flight simulator platform.

    In the spirit of embracing what's next, we are happy to announce KCVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    This new version of KCVG is being developed entirely from the ground-up to take advantage of all that Microsoft Flight Simulator has to offer. In addition to the extensive use of high-resolution PBR textures, users can expect some of the most accurate and detailed 3D modeling that we have ever created!

    In order to create the most detailed and realistic representation of KCVG possible, we have collected and taken thousands of on-site photos of the real airport, and most importantly of all - have conducted an on-site survey of KCVG's terminals.

    Those local to or who have traveled through KCVG will know that the airport has been in a state of perpetual construction and evolution for the better part of the last decade, and as such, any representation of KCVG will be somewhat of a moving target.

    Although we plan on creating a modern rendition of KCVG to reflect the ongoing development by Amazon and DHL, users will have the option to enable the airport's older terminals in order to relive KCVG's golden years!

    2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. Despite these hard times, we have nobody to thank but the amazing flight simulation community for their continued support!

    This airport will truly be something special and we hope that it brings some much-needed happiness and optimism for the future to this great community!

