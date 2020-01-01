  • Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-24-2020 01:05 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    Here we are with Neil's Farm Strips Volume 4. This time it is slightly different as we now have quite a lot of custom models, although they are simply converted models from my FSX scenery so far. All my farm strips are simply artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing but just to add some life to the scenery.

    I have placed all the models in a separate folder for you to add yourself, if you have an older computer and the scenery is too heavy simply remove the model folders. Feel free to use the models in your scenery just give me a nod, that's all I ask.

    Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    Included Airfields

    1. Bucknall EGWZ
    2. Elan Valley AG125
    3. Fadmoor EG19
    4. Green Acres AG129
    5. Hollym AG126
    6. Hornby Hall AG127
    7. Kilkerran AG128
    8. Lelant AG130
    9. Llandegla EGMW
    10. Lower Botrea AG131
    11. Mount Airey EGFJ
    12. Mount Rule EGZW
    13. Nantclwyd EGNF
    14. Peterlee EGUK
    15. Porthtowan EGTM
    16. Sherlowe EGWG
    17. Skirwith AG132
    18. Slinfold AG97
    19. Tresco AG124
    20. Truro EGHY

    Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    Along with the scenery you also get a 51 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    Update 1.11.6.0 available now

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    The Mount Fuji splashscreen has been replaced by Monument Valley. My download is 12.75GiB, so it says...

    Last Post By: MikeF Today, 02:13 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Installing 3rd Party Flight Plans

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Having created a new flight plan in flightplandatabase.com, has anyone tried it and can tell me how to install the FP in FSX? I've placed it in...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    Stewie

    AI Landing on wrong end of Runway

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    Does anyone know how to stop AI from landing on the wrong end of the runway? I'm using the E Joshua St. Vincent scenery. Runway 7 is used for...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:04 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Uncommanded Dive

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    OK, so doesn't matter what aircraft or what airport, I get the same problem. I take off normally, rotate at a high enough speed select gear up,...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post