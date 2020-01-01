Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS

Here we are with Neil's Farm Strips Volume 4. This time it is slightly different as we now have quite a lot of custom models, although they are simply converted models from my FSX scenery so far. All my farm strips are simply artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing but just to add some life to the scenery.

I have placed all the models in a separate folder for you to add yourself, if you have an older computer and the scenery is too heavy simply remove the model folders. Feel free to use the models in your scenery just give me a nod, that's all I ask.

Included Airfields

Bucknall EGWZ Elan Valley AG125 Fadmoor EG19 Green Acres AG129 Hollym AG126 Hornby Hall AG127 Kilkerran AG128 Lelant AG130 Llandegla EGMW Lower Botrea AG131 Mount Airey EGFJ Mount Rule EGZW Nantclwyd EGNF Peterlee EGUK Porthtowan EGTM Sherlowe EGWG Skirwith AG132 Slinfold AG97 Tresco AG124 Truro EGHY

Along with the scenery you also get a 51 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

Purchase Neil's Tours UK Farm Strips Vol. 4 For MSFS