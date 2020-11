TDM Scenery Design Previews Caruna Airport

Scenery developer TDM Scenery Design have shared some previews of their upcoming scenery of Coruna Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Coruna Airport, formerly known as Alvedro Airport, is the airport serving the Galician city of Coruna in northwestern Spain. The airport is located in the municipality of Culleredo, approximately 7 km (4.3 mi) from the city center. It is a part of the network of airports managed by Aena, a Spanish state-owned company responsible for airport management.

