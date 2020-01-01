Orbx - EGNT Newcastle International Airport For X-Plane 11

Newcastle International Airport is located north of the university city of Newcastle Upon Tyne in the North East of England. Once an industrial superpower of the shipbuilding era Newcastle has now transformed into a buzzing cultural hub. Over 5 million visitors a year pass through the doors from leisure routes operated by narrow-body jets to Las Palmas & Santorini and long-haul visits to Dubai in a 777-300ER. This is the perfect airport for those wanting something a bit more regional, but with an international appeal. The 7,600 ft runway provides quite the challenge when operating those heavier aircraft, especially during the typical rainy weather of the north of England.
Our UK team based in Havant have taken care and attention when developing Newcastle International Airport and it shows. With high-quality texture work throughout and plenty of features to enjoy, Newcastle is a great addition to the UK set of airports for X-Plane 11.
Features
- Detailed and stunning PBR rendition of Newcastle International Airport
- Ultra-high quality texture work throughout
- Stunning 3D modelling
- 30cm per pixel photoreal
- Great challenging runway for heavy jets
- Highly detailed PBR Ground Service Equipment
- SAM animated jetways
- Made for TrueEarth Great Britain Central